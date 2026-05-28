Ex-Train Driver in China Creates AI Short Film For Just $440, Lands Hollywood Job Offer

A 29-year-old former train driver from China has gone viral after creating a 3.5-minute AI-generated short film for just 3,000 yuan (about Rs 42,246), a project that has now caught Hollywood's attention. According to South China Morning Post, the filmmaker, Liu Ziyu from Yunnan province, spent just 10 days making 'Zombie Scavenger', an Atompunk-style love story between a robot and a mannequin-like doll inspired by Pixar's WALL-E. Released on Chinese social media on May 9, the film was made entirely using AI tools, with the budget going toward software subscriptions and usage tokens.

Liu's journey into filmmaking was unconventional. He graduated from a technical school specialising in combustion engine driving and maintenance, worked as a train driver for three years, and later became a wedding photographer. He has no formal background in filmmaking, art, or computer science.

He only began experimenting with AI video tools earlier this year after his parents asked him to create promotional content for the opening of their family-run hotel. According to Liu, the key to making realistic AI-generated videos is giving the software clear narrative logic rather than simple prompts.

"My prompt formula is: movement plus motivation plus mood, rather than simply telling AI to do what movements," said Liu.

'Zombie Scavenger' initially saw modest traction in China before exploding globally after Hollywood-based AI filmmaker PJ Accetturo shared a clip online featuring a robot cowboy riding an ostrich. Accetturo described it as one of the best short films he had seen in years and publicly asked internet users to help him find the creator so he could offer him a job.

"This is one of the best short films I have seen in years/ If anyone can find the director, please link his socials. I would love to hire him but I cannot find him, I think he is a Chinese creator on Douyin," the director wrote on X.

After users connected the two, Liu politely declined the idea of immediately relocating overseas, saying he wanted to continue focusing on his work in China and also because he did not speak English.

However, he has since been in touch with Accetturo's team, who told him they would welcome future collaborations on US-based commercial or film projects. "Right now, I do not have a plan to go to the US. For me, they are like my friends in the US," Liu was quoted as saying.

Despite the sudden fame and more than 60 million views worldwide, Liu says he wants to stay grounded and continue learning. The intellectual property rights for Zombie Scavenger have already been licensed to a Chinese film company, while Liu remains in charge of the story's creative direction.

"I hate becoming dizzy with a short-term success. I will continue studying. I look forward to my next work project and hope it can also pass the scrutiny of the public," Liu added.