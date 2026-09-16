Why Vishal Bhardwaj Calls Karan Johar's <i>Lust Stories</i> With Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani His Best Film

Netflix's popular anthology series Lust Stories is back this weekend with its third edition, and this time the directors on board are Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao and Shakun Batra. They spoke about the previous stories from the franchise that have stayed with them.

Vishal Bhardwaj told SCREEN, "Karan Johar made his career's best film in Lust Stories. I really loved Kiara Advani's performance. And Vicky is so good! But directorially, it's a very strong film."

Karan Johar's story in Lust Stories explored the missing intimacy in a marriage. This led to Kiara Advani delivering one of the most iconic performances in the franchise.

Shakun Batra added, "Even when I'd heard the narration, I thought it was so funny the way he narrated it."

Kiran Rao and Vikramaditya Motwane, on the other hand, chose Konkona Sen Sharma's The Mirror.

Kiran Rao said, "I actually loved Koko's film. It was so beautifully done. It was funny and uncomfortable. Not just lust, but there were so many other things like class woven in. It was so complex for a short film, and so touching. The end was so perfect. I really loved it."

Vikramaditya Motwane added, "In fact, watching Koko's Lust Stories episode from the previous one was actually the reason why I was so keen to do this. What she did in that episode was phenomenal! She raised the level of the anthology incredibly."

About Lust Stories 3

Netflix has set the mood for its next round of complicated romances with the trailer of Lust Stories 3. The third film in the anthology series brings four filmmakers and a new set of actors together, with stories that move between attraction, marriage, awkward conversations and the things people often leave unsaid. The film will premiere on Netflix on September 18.

The trailer does not follow one central storyline. Instead, it jumps between four separate tales, each looking at relationships in its own way. Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj have directed the four segments.

The cast includes Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Sana Thampi and Gurfateh Pirzada.

There is plenty of relationship confusion in the trailer. Some characters seem to be dealing with marriage problems, while others are trying to understand attraction, intimacy and what they really want.

One of the more memorable moments comes when a woman explains that women are not like light bulbs that can simply be switched on and off. Instead, she compares them to candles, saying they burn and melt.

The trailer also looks at how people understand desire differently. Aditi Rao Hydari's character is seen discussing with students how certain subjects can be viewed differently depending on the context and the way they are presented. Things take a twist when a student asks Aditi about her intentions.

Humour is another part of the trailer. In one scene, Konkona Sen Sharma and Radhika Apte's characters discuss a romantic situation involving "Min and Jin". The conversation takes an amusing turn when Radhika reminds Konkona that they are in Kandivali, not Korea.

Radhika Madan and Ali Fazal appear to be dealing with a more complicated marriage, while Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's characters seem to have their own take on relationships. Vijay Varma and Abhishek Banerjee are also part of the anthology.

The film follows the format that has become closely linked with the Lust Stories franchise: four directors, four stories and different takes on love, sex, desire and relationships.

ALSO READ | Lust Stories 3 Trailer: Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Set The Screen On Fire