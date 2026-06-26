India's Digital Revolution Enhancing Ease Of Living: PM To Dutch Queen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands how India's digital public infrastructure-led revolution is making financial services more accessible and affordable.

Modi also said that India remains committed to sharing its experience on the subject with partner countries.

The prime minister said this when Queen Maxima met him here.

Modi expressed his delight in meeting the queen, who is also the UN Secretary General's Special Advocate for Financial Health and a long-standing global voice for financial inclusion.

"We discussed how India's Digital Public Infrastructure-led revolution is making financial services more accessible and affordable, while enhancing 'Ease of Living' and empowering people at scale," he said in a post on X.

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