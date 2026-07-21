Delhi University Mandates Anti-Ragging Panels Ahead Of Admissions

Ahead of the 2026 admission season, Delhi University (DU) has asked all its colleges, departments and hostels to strengthen anti-ragging measures and complete the required arrangements by July 28. The university has also decided to set up two Joint Control Rooms to help prevent ragging and ensure quick action in case of complaints.

The decision was taken during an online meeting held on July 20 with college principals, hostel authorities, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) office bearers and officials from the Delhi Police.

Colleges Asked To Form Anti-Ragging Panels

DU has directed every college and hostel to set up Anti-Ragging Committees and Anti-Ragging Squads in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) rules and Supreme Court guidelines.

Colleges have also been asked to increase monitoring on campus, especially in hostels and residential areas, where new students are more likely to stay.

To spread awareness, institutions must install bilingual anti-ragging banners at important locations across the campus. The university has reminded students that ragging in any form-physical, verbal or psychological-is strictly prohibited.

Guidelines Regarding Discipline And Anti-Ragging

Anti-Ragging Undertaking Mandatory

As part of the admission process, both students and their parents or guardians will have to submit an anti-ragging undertaking.

In an official statement, Delhi University said all colleges, departments and hostels have been instructed to strictly follow the rules related to discipline, anti-ragging and student safety. They have also been asked to ensure compliance with the relevant university ordinances and the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

Helplines To Be Displayed, Police To Increase Vigilance

The university has instructed colleges to prominently display anti-ragging helpline numbers and complaint details so that students know where to seek help if needed.

DU also said the Delhi Police has assured that women police personnel in plain clothes will be deployed inside the university campus and outside colleges. The police will take immediate action against anyone found involved in ragging or eve-teasing.

With the admission process set to begin soon, the university has asked all colleges to complete these arrangements by July 28 to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for new students.