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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: Meet All 26 Students Who Secured 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Toppers: The NTA score is a normalised percentile used to compare candidates across multiple shifts. Further admission processes, including eligibility for JEE Advanced, will follow based on these results.

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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: Meet All 26 Students Who Secured 100 Percentile
JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Toppers: Aarush Singhal from Chandigarh has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Toppers: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech), with 26 candidates securing a perfect NTA score of 100 percentile. All the top scorers are male. Aarush Singhal from Chandigarh has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1.

Among those who achieved a perfect score are Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Shreyas Mishra (Delhi), Mantha Shiva Kamesh (Telangana), and Siddharth Shrikant Athaley (Maharashtra), along with 21 others from across the country.

List of candidates who secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 2 (Paper 1):

  1. Aarush Singhal - Chandigarh
  2. Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy - Andhra Pradesh
  3. Shreyas Mishra - Delhi (NCT)
  4. Mantha Shiva Kamesh - Telangana
  5. Siddharth Shrikant Athaley - Maharashtra
  6. Narendrababu Gari Mahith - Andhra Pradesh
  7. Thunga Durga Suprabhath - Andhra Pradesh
  8. Arnav Gandhi - Haryana
  9. Shubham Kumar - Bihar
  10. Aditya Gupta - Delhi (NCT)
  11. Thammina Girish - Tamil Nadu
  12. Kabeer Chhillar - Rajasthan
  13. Chiranjib Kar - Rajasthan
  14. Bhavesh Patra - Odisha
  15. Anay Jain - Haryana
  16. Atharva Panjabi - Delhi (NCT)
  17. Arnav Gautam - Rajasthan
  18. Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy - Telangana
  19. Pasala Mohith - Andhra Pradesh
  20. Madhav Viradiya - Maharashtra
  21. Purohit Nimay - Gujarat
  22. Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla - Telangana
  23. Vivan Sharad Mahiswari - Telangana
  24. Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy - Andhra Pradesh
  25. Yashwardhan - Rajasthan
  26. Rishi Premnath - Telangana

The NTA score is a normalised percentile used to compare candidates across multiple shifts. Further admission processes, including eligibility for JEE Advanced, will follow based on these results.

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