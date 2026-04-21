JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: Meet All 26 Students Who Secured 100 Percentile

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Toppers: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2 Paper 1 (BE/BTech), with 26 candidates securing a perfect NTA score of 100 percentile. All the top scorers are male. Aarush Singhal from Chandigarh has secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1.
Among those who achieved a perfect score are Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Shreyas Mishra (Delhi), Mantha Shiva Kamesh (Telangana), and Siddharth Shrikant Athaley (Maharashtra), along with 21 others from across the country.
List of candidates who secured 100 percentile in JEE Main 2026 Session 2 (Paper 1):
- Aarush Singhal - Chandigarh
- Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy - Andhra Pradesh
- Shreyas Mishra - Delhi (NCT)
- Mantha Shiva Kamesh - Telangana
- Siddharth Shrikant Athaley - Maharashtra
- Narendrababu Gari Mahith - Andhra Pradesh
- Thunga Durga Suprabhath - Andhra Pradesh
- Arnav Gandhi - Haryana
- Shubham Kumar - Bihar
- Aditya Gupta - Delhi (NCT)
- Thammina Girish - Tamil Nadu
- Kabeer Chhillar - Rajasthan
- Chiranjib Kar - Rajasthan
- Bhavesh Patra - Odisha
- Anay Jain - Haryana
- Atharva Panjabi - Delhi (NCT)
- Arnav Gautam - Rajasthan
- Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy - Telangana
- Pasala Mohith - Andhra Pradesh
- Madhav Viradiya - Maharashtra
- Purohit Nimay - Gujarat
- Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla - Telangana
- Vivan Sharad Mahiswari - Telangana
- Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy - Andhra Pradesh
- Yashwardhan - Rajasthan
- Rishi Premnath - Telangana
The NTA score is a normalised percentile used to compare candidates across multiple shifts. Further admission processes, including eligibility for JEE Advanced, will follow based on these results.