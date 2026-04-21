Looking Beyond JEE? 5 State Entrance Exams For BTech With Top Placements

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), one of the toughest competitive exams for admission to engineering colleges in India, is difficult to qualify. Many students are unable to secure high marks, which can become a hurdle in gaining admission to top-tier engineering institutes. However, students with lower scores still have opportunities to get admission into good and reputed engineering colleges through various state-level entrance examinations.

Here is a list of exams through which students can explore such opportunities:

WBJEE: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) is conducted for admission to engineering colleges in the state. The application process for this year has concluded, and the exam is scheduled for May 24, 2026. Candidates can check further details on the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in.

OJEE: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is conducted annually in computer-based test mode for BTech admissions. This year, the exam will be held on May 4, 5, and 7 in multiple shifts. The results are expected to be announced in the first week of June.

COMEDK UGET: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka conducts COMEDK UGET for BTech admissions. The 2026 exam is scheduled for May 9 and will cover nearly 150 engineering colleges. It will be conducted in computer-based mode across more than 200 cities and over 400 centres in India. More details are available at comedk.org.

MHT CET: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell conducts MHT CET for engineering admissions in the state. In 2026, the PCM group exam was held from April 11 to 19, and the PCB group exam from April 21 to 26. The second session PCB exam is scheduled for May 10 and 11, while the PCM exam will be conducted from May 14 to 17.

AP EAPCET: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) conducts the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET). The detailed schedule is available on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The exam will be held on May 12, 13, 14, 15, and 18, 2026.