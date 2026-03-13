JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Registration Window Closes Tonight, Check Key Details

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration LIVE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the application window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 tonight at 9 pm, while the fee payment facility will remain available until 11:50 pm. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. This is the final opportunity for candidates who were unable to complete the application process within the earlier deadline.

The NTA reopened the registration window following multiple requests from candidates seeking additional time to submit their forms and complete the application process.

"The online application process initially began on February 1 and closed on February 25, 2026, and the application correction window opened from February 27 to 28. However, after the closure of the online application portal, the NTA received multiple representations from candidates requesting an extension or reopening of the online application portal for submission of the JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 application and payment of application fees. In response to the requests received, the NTA has decided to reopen the registration portal for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 for submission of the online application form from March 12 (afternoon) to March 13 (9:00 pm), with fee payment allowed up to 11:50 pm on March 13, 2026," the public notice states.

According to the NTA, this opportunity is only for candidates who were unable to submit their application forms or complete the fee payment earlier. Those who have already successfully applied for JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 do not need to register again and will not be allowed to make any changes to their submitted application forms.

The NTA will conduct JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 9 in India and in a few cities outside India.