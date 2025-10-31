JEE Mains 2026 Registration News Live Updates: Know Steps To Apply For Session 1

JEE Mains 2026 Registration News Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet begun the registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Once the application window opens, candidates will be able to register for the examination through the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the agency, the registration process for Session 1 is tentatively scheduled to begin in October 2025.

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions — Session 1 from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026. The examination will consist of two papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions or universities funded or recognized by participating state governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses across the country.

JEE (Main) also serves as the eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

JEE Mains 2026: How To Register

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the registration link for JEE Main 2026.

Register by entering the required details.

Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Take a printout for future reference.

Tentative Schedule For JEE Main 2026

Events Dates Online submission of application form October 2025 onwards Dates of examination Between January 21 and 30, 2026

Events Dates Online submission of application form Last week of January 2026 onwards Dates of examination Between April 1 and 10, 2026



In an official release, the NTA stated that it is working towards increasing the number of examination cities to ensure wider accessibility and convenience for engineering aspirants. Additionally, special attention is being given to address the requirements and needs of PwD/PwBD candidates appearing for the examination.

"NTA will be obtaining the name, date of birth, gender, photograph, and address of candidates from UIDAI through Aadhaar authentication (for updation in Aadhaar, please follow UIDAI guidelines). However, since the father's, mother's, or guardian's name is not recorded in Aadhaar, candidates will be required to fill in those details separately in the online application form," the agency said.

In case of a name mismatch between the Aadhaar Card and the Class 10 educational certificate/marksheet, candidates will be provided with an option to resolve the issue during the online application process.