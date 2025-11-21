JEE Main 2026: Registration Details And Detailed FAQs Released

Registrations are ongoing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026. JEE Main 2026 will comprise of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a set of FAQs for the Joint Entrance Exam 2025.

What is the website for the online application form, and what are the helpline number and email ID for JEE (Main) 2026?

Website : https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/

The Helpline No. 011-40759000

E-mail: jeemain@nta.ac.in 2.

When will the JEE (Main) 2026 Examination be conducted?

The tentative dates of examinations are as follows:

Session 1: Between 21 January and 30 January 2026

Session 2: Between 2 April and 9 April 2026.

Do candidates have to fill a separate application form for each session?

Yes, candidates have to apply separately for each session. Currently, the application is open only for Session 1. The application date for Session 2 will be announced later 5.

If a candidate did not apply for Session 1, can he or she apply for Session 2 ?

Yes, candidates who missed filling up the Application Form for the January Session, he/she can fill up the Application Form for the April Session at the time of opening of the portal for that session.

Can candidates appear in only one session, or do they have to appear in both sessions?

It is the choice of candidates. They may appear in both sessions if they wish. If candidates appear in both sessions, the best of their JEE (Main) 2026 NTA scores will be considered for preparation of the merit list/ranking.

Will calculators be allowed during the exam?

No. The use of calculators in any form is not permitted in the JEE (Main) examination.

Are DigiLocker Documents valid?

Yes. Documents available in DigiLocker can be uploaded in the online application form.

Candidates who are giving improvement/reappearing in one or more subjects to enhance scores in class 12th Examination. In such case which option to be chosen between passed or appearing?

Option to be chosen is ‘Passed'

In the case of Foreign National Candidates (OCI/PIO), what will be the Pin Code in the Address Section?

Such candidates are required to put 111111 in the field of Pin Code.

During Aadhaar verification, what should the candidate do if he/she does not receive the OTP for verification?

The OTP is sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar. The candidate should ensure that the mobile number linked with Aadhaar is active and accessible.

Will a candidate's candidature be affected if there is a mismatch in the name between the Class 10 Marksheet and the Aadhaar Card details?

No. A difference in the name between the Class 10 Mark sheet and the Aadhaar Card will not affect the candidature for the JEE (Main) 2026 Examination.

Is APAAR ID mandatory?

No.

If the live photograph does not match the photograph on the Aadhaar Card, will it lead to the cancellation of the application form?

All such mismatch will be reviewed by the NTA. In case of any major discrepancy, the candidate will be informed via email or text message.

What is the Eligibility and Certificate required by PwD/PwBD candidates ?

Candidates are advised to follow the instructions of RPwD Act, 2016 and instructions/ guidelines as notified in Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, Govt. of India, Office Memorandum No. F. No. 34- 02/2015-DDIII dated 29 August 2018 for PwBD and Memorandum No F. No. 29- 6/2019-DD-III dated 10 August 2022 for PwD. (In this regard also, refer Para 4.2 of Information Bulletin of JEE (Main) 2026 available on the NTA official website).

How can candidates use a Scribe ?

For availing the scribe facility, candidates are advised to read the Guidelines provided in the Chapter 4 of the Information Bulletin for JEE (Main) 2026. Note: Candidates are advised to fill all details in the certificate of undertaking as specified in Appendix V of Information Bulletin of the JEE (Main) 2026 and the space provided for Roll Number, Name of the Centre, Name of District and State should be left as blank for filling at the Examination Centre. 23.

Is it mandatory to Upload the Category Certificate?

No, the Category Certificate is not required to be uploaded in the online Application Form of JEE (Main) 2026. Instead, the candidate should fill in the following details:

1. Certificate Number.

2. Date of issue.

3. Issuing authority. In case the Category Certificate is not available and candidate has applied for the same, the acknowledgement/ receipt Number, date of application and issuing authority details be filled in the online application form. Such Candidate would be required to provide the certificate at the time of document verification during admission.

What if the dates of the JEE (Main) 2026 examination clash with any other national / state-level examination?

If such a clash occurs, then NTA will not change the allotted date or shift of the examination for the candidates.

Can candidates correct or change their particulars, including the city of the exam centre, in the online application form?

As per the instructions for filling the online application form, candidates are required to fill their particulars carefully, and NTA is not responsible for any mistakes made by candidates. A one-time correction facility for selected fields will be provided.

Can a candidate cancel the application form once submitted for JEE (Main) 2026?

The online application form, once submitted successfully, cannot be cancelled or withdrawn.

If a candidate does not receive an admit card, whom should the candidate contact?

Candidates are advised that Admit Cards will not be sent by post. Candidate has to download the Admit Card from the NTA official website after a public notice regarding the downloading of admit card is displayed. For any assistance, candidates can call the NTA Helpline numbers: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at: jeemain@nta.ac.in

What should a candidate do if there is a problem in fee remittance due to a failed transaction?

The Confirmation Page can be downloaded only after successful payment of the fee. If the Confirmation Page cannot be downloaded, candidates are advised to pay the fee again. Any excess amount paid due to a failed transaction will be refunded by NTA later.

How will the Confirmation Page and Score Card be sent to candidates?

Copies of the Confirmation Page and Score Card will be sent to the registered email addresses of candidates as well as of the parents.

