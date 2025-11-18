JEE Mains 2026: What Can Lead To Cancellation Of Results

Registrations are ongoing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026. JEE Main 2026 will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has laid down certain rules and regulations for students appearing in the engineering entrance exam.

As per NTA, candidates involved in any kind of Unfair Means Practice to gain an unfair advantage over other candidates will be severely punished. The result of JEE (Main)- 2026 of the candidates who indulge in Unfair Means Practices will be cancelled and will not be declared. Similarly, the result of those candidates who appear from the centre other than the one allotted to them or allow another candidate/person to write the exam on his behalf will be cancelled. Any candidate who appears in a session more than once will lead to cancellation of his/ her candidature and will be debarred as per relevant UFM clause.

The candidate may be debarred up to three years in the future and will also be liable for criminal action and /or any other action as deemed fit.

Unfair Means Practice refers to the following actions:

Any action or behaviour by a candidate that violate examination rules and compromise the integrity, fairness, or confidentiality of the exam. It includes, but is not limited to-

-Being in possession/use of any item or article in the exam hall which has been prohibited or can be used for unfair practices, including any stationery item, communication device, mobile phone, bluetooth device, smartwatch, calculator, electronic device, accessories, any items restricted by the examination agency or any other material or information relevant or not relevant to the examination in the paper concerned.

-Engaging someone to write an examination (impersonation) or preparing material for copying.

-Assisting other candidates to engage in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance of any kind directly or indirectly or attempting to do so.

-Contacting or communicating or trying to do so with any person, other than the examination staff, during the examination time in the examination centre.

-Peaking and interacting, talking, whispering, cheating, writing on hands/desks, assisting others during the exam.

-Passing answers or communicating through hand signals or gestures, looking at another student's screen.

-Threatening any of the officials connected with the conduct of the examination or threatening any of the candidates.

-Using or attempting to use any other undesirable method or means in connection with the examination.

-Manipulation, Locking and fabrication of online or Physical documents/Certificates viz. Admit Card, Self- Declaration, score card, Aadhaar Card or any certificates/documents issued by any Government authority etc

The complete list of unfair practices can be checked on the official website of the JEE Mains 2026. The results for the JEE Main 2026 will be announced on February 12, 2026.