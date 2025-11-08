JEE Main 2026: Understanding JEE Main Cutoffs And Normalisation For Multi Shift Examination

Registrations are ongoing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026. JEE Main 2026 will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Results will be announced on February 12, 2026.

NTA) uses the Normalisation procedure for compiling NTA scores for multi-shift papers to ensure that candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) are given a level playing field. Despite the NTA's effort to maintain equivalence in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), the candidate's may be given different sets of questions as the exam is conducted in two phases. In a particular phase, the exam is held in two shifts per day.

The difficulty level of the question papers issued in different shifts may not be exactly the same. Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one.

To overcome such a situation, a "Normalisation procedure based on Percentile Score" will be used to ensure that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the exam.

JEE Main Cutoff

The JEE cutoff is the minimum mark to qualify for admission to the JEE participating institutes. The JEE Mains cutoff 2025, for the General category was 93.1023262, OBC was 79.4313582, EWS, SC and ST was 80.3830119, 61.1526933, and 47.9026465 respectively.

The JEE Mains cutoff for 2024 was 93.2362181 for General, 81.3266412 for EWS, 79.6757881 for OBC-NCL, 60.0923182 for SC and 46.6975840 for ST.

In 2023, the cutoff for General was 90.7788642, 75.6229025 for EWS, 73.6114227 for OBC, 51.9776027 for SC, 37.2348772 for ST and 37.2348772 for ST.

The cutoff for 2022 for General was 88.4121383, for EWS it was 63.1114141, for OBC-NCL it was 67.0090297, for SC it was 43.0820954 and for ST it was 26.777132In 2021, the cutoff for General was 87.8992241, for EWS was 66.2214845, for OBC-NCL for 68.0234447, for SC, ST it was 46.8825338 and 34.6728999 respectively.

The cutoff for 2020 for Common Rank List (CRL) was 90.3765335, for GEN-EWS it was 70.2435518, for Other Backward Classes (OBC-NCL) it was 72.8887969, for SC and ST it was 50.1760245 and 39.0696101.