Complete Guide To JEE Main 2026 Sessions Paper Structure And Marking Scheme

Registrations are ongoing for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1. The exam will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026. JEE Main 2026 will consist of two papers - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Results will be announced on February 12, 2026.

Paper 1-BE/ BTech. in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode:

The paper will comprise of questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry subjects. Each of these sections will have 25 questions divided into two parts. Section A will have 20 questions and Section B will have five questions. Section A will be of Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs) and Section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for incorrect answer in Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on- screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. For Section B, the answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.

Marking scheme for MCQs

Four marks will be awarded for every appropriate answer.

One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

No mark will be deducted for unanswered question.

Marking scheme for questions for which the answer is a numerical value

Every correct answer will be of four marks.

One mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

No mark for unanswered/ marked for review question.

The total marks of the paper will be 300 with each section for 100 marks.

Results will be determined by converting raw score in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry and total into NTA scores. The overall merit will be prepared by merging NTA scores of all shifts of both sessions.

Paper 2A (BArch)

Mathematics (Part-I) and Aptitude Test (Part-II) in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Drawing Test (Part-III) in Pen and Paper Based (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size. The total marking scheme for Paper 2A (BArch) will have 77 questions for 400 marks.

Part I Mathematics will have 25 questions divided into two sections. Section A will have 20 questions and Section B will have 5 questions. The total marking for the subject will be 100.

Part II Aptitude test will have 50 questions for 200 marks.

Part III Drawing test will have 2 questions for 100 marks.

Part I: In Section A, 20 questions will be MCQs and in Section B, five questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B (except Drawing Test). For each question in Section B, a candidate has to enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.



Paper 2B (BPlanning)

Part-I: Mathematics, Part-II: Aptitude Test, and Part-III: Planning- Based Questions in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

Part I: In Section A, 20 questions will be MCQs and in Section B, five questions will have answers to be filled as a numerical value. There will be negative marking for both Section A and Section B. For each question in Section B, enter the correct integer value of the answer using the mouse and the on-screen virtual numeric keypad in the place designated to enter the answer. The answer should be rounded off to the nearest integer.