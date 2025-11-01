JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Begins, Check Syllabus And Other Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1. Candidates waiting for the application process can visit the official website of the NTA to fill the forms. The online submission of application form started on October 31 and will conclude on November 27, 2025. The deadline for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/ Net-banking/UPI is November 27, 2025.

The city of examination will be announced by the first week of January 2026.

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in two sessions: Session 1 from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026. The examination will consist of two papers — Paper 1 and Paper 2. Results will be announced on February 12, 2026.

Candidates can apply for JEE Main through the online mode only.

JEE Main Paper 1 is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes (BE/BTech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to BArch and BPlanning courses across the country.

JEE (Main) also serves as the eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Syllabus

NTA has also released detailed syllabus of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Mains 2025. A total of fourteen units have been mentioned in the Mathematics syllabus, twenty each in Physics and Chemistry for JEE Mains Paper 1.

For JEE Mains Paper 2A (BArch), Mathematics has fourteen units in Part 1. This paper will also include Drawing and Aptitude test. The detailed syllabus of the two is mentioned in the official notice.

In JEE Mains, Paper 2B, BPlanning, Mathematics includes a total of fourteen units, Aptitude test includes a total of two units and Planning includes a total of three units.