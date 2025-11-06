How Exam Body Ensures Fairness In JEE Main Through Percentile Based Normalisation Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) uses the Normalisation procedure for compiling NTA scores for multi-shift papers to ensure that candidates appearing in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) are given a level playing field.

Despite the NTA's effort to maintain equivalence in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main), the candidate's may be given different sets of questions as the exam is conducted in two phases. In a particular phase, the exam is held in two shifts per day.

The difficulty level of the question papers issued in different shifts may not be exactly the same. Some of the candidates may end up attempting a relatively tougher set of questions when compared to other sets. The candidates who attempt the comparatively tougher examination are likely to get lower marks as compared to those who attempt the easier one.

To overcome such a situation, a "Normalisation procedure based on Percentile Score" will be used to ensure that candidates are neither benefitted nor disadvantaged due to the difficulty level of the exam.

What is the Normalisation procedure?

The process of Normalisation is an established practice for comparing candidate scores across multi-shifts papers. While calculating the scores, NTA uses the percentile equivalence.

Percentile Scores: 100 X Number of candidates appeared in the 'Shift' with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate/The total number of the candidates who appeared in the 'Shift'

Candidates appearing in the exam can check the detailed normalisation process on the official website of the NTA.