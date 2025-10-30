CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Correction window Opens Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for Joint CSR UGC NET December 2025 exam. Candidates who wish to make any changes in the application form can do so from October 30 to November 1, 2025.

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) exam will be held on December 18, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at various exam centres. The duration of the paper will be 180 minutes, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam authority will release the city intimation slip and admit card a few days before the exam.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website to verify their particulars. They can further make correction/s in their particulars, in their respective application form, if required. NTA has noted that no changes will be allowed to make after the deadline is over. The additional fee (wherever applicable) can be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Candidates can make changes in their name, parent's name, photograph- Image upload, Signature- Image upload, graduation details, post-graduation details, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category.

They will be allowed to change examination cities based on their permanent and present address.

CSIR UGC NET

The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments, and admission to PhD programmes. The CSIR NET is held to select candidates in the fields of Science, Engineering, and Technology. It covers subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Geology.