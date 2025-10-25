Advertisement

CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Date Extended, Check New Date Here

The registrations for the CSIR UGC NET exam can now be done by October 27, 2025.

Read Time: 2 mins
CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registration Date Extended, Check New Date Here
The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam will be held on December 18, 2025.
  • Registrations for CSIR UGC NET exam extended to October 27, 2025
  • Exam applications available at csirnet.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm on deadline
  • Fee payment open until October 28, with corrections allowed until October 20, 2025
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registrations for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET). The registrations for the CSIR UGC NET exam can now be done by October 27, 2025. Candidates willing to register for the exam can visit the official website by 11:50 pm. The applications are hosted on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The previous deadline for registrations was October 24, 2025. 

The fee payment window will remain open until October 28 and application correction facility will be available from October 27 until October 20, 2025. 

The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam will be held on December 18, 2025. The duration of the paper will be 180 minutes, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam authority will release the city intimation slip and admit card a few days before the exam.

CSIR UGC NET 

The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments, and admission to PhD programmes. The CSIR NET is held to select candidates in the fields of Science, Engineering, and Technology. It covers subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Geology.
 

