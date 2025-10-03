Why Leadership Skills Should Be Integrated Into Academic Learning

Leadership skills should be taught alongside academic subjects to help students grow into confident professionals capable of problem solving, teamwork, and innovation, experts have said.

While traditional education in schools and colleges has largely focused on theoretical knowledge and grades, the demands of modern classrooms, group projects, and workplaces now require students to develop leadership abilities early on.

Dr Tanya Singh, Dean of Academics at Noida International University, underlined the importance of integrating leadership development into academic learning.

"When leadership is taught in conjunction with academic subjects, students can practice taking the lead on tasks, group work, and communicating with their peers and teammates," Dr Singh said.

"An example might be a student who excels in mathematics or science, but struggles as a group project coordinator. By explicitly teaching decision-making, teamwork, and problem-solving, teachers enable students to demonstrate knowledge with confidence while also building interpersonal skills."

She further emphasised that leadership education should go beyond technical skills and link with emotional intelligence, resilience, and adaptability.

"Students will learn to motivate classmates, resolve disagreements, and view challenges as opportunities that demand creative thinking. These skills are crucial not only in competitions and group projects but also in research, presentations, and future campus or career opportunities," Dr Singh added.

Engaging students in debates, group discussions, and collaborative assignments provides them with opportunities to lead, take responsibility, and work toward better outcomes.

At present, fostering leadership alongside academic learning has become essential to prepare students for a dynamic future. Educators argue that embedding leadership training into traditional subjects will help schools and universities produce graduates who are not only academically strong but also confident, responsible, and capable thinkers equipped for real-world challenges.