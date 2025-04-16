Are You In Your 20s Or 30s? Don't Ignore These Early Signs Of Arthritis

Arthritis can begin to show signs even in your 20s and 30s, although it's more commonly associated with older age. This early onset can happen due to autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, genetic predisposition, joint overuse, injuries, or underlying inflammation. Young adults often dismiss the symptoms as temporary or related to activity or stress, which can delay diagnosis and treatment. However, early detection is crucial, as it helps manage symptoms effectively and prevent long-term joint damage. Below we share a list of early signs of arthritis to look out for.

10 Early signs of arthritis to watch for in your 20s and 30s

1. Joint pain after rest or inactivity

If you experience persistent joint pain, especially after sitting for a while or waking up in the morning, it could be an early warning sign. Unlike muscle soreness that eases with rest, arthritis-related pain often worsens after periods of inactivity and may improve slightly with movement.

2. Morning stiffness

Stiffness that lasts more than 30 minutes after waking can be a red flag, particularly in autoimmune arthritis like rheumatoid arthritis. This stiffness is usually most noticeable in the hands, wrists, or knees and can interfere with daily activities.

3. Swelling around joints

Noticeable swelling, puffiness, or warmth in joints even if it's mild, shouldn't be ignored. Inflammation causes the lining of the joint to swell, which is a hallmark of early-stage arthritis. It may come and go or persist over time.

4. Fatigue

Unexplained fatigue or feeling unusually tired despite adequate rest can be one of the earliest signs of autoimmune arthritis. This happens because the immune system is constantly active, attacking the joints and causing systemic inflammation, which drains energy.

5. Reduced range of motion

If your joints feel tight or it becomes difficult to move them fully like turning your neck, bending your knees, or flexing your fingers, you might be experiencing early joint damage or inflammation that is limiting flexibility and motion.

6. Joint redness or warmth

Joints that feel warm to the touch or appear red may indicate inflammation beneath the surface. This is particularly important if the symptoms are consistent or affect the same area repeatedly without an obvious injury.

7. Numbness or tingling

Tingling or a “pins and needles” sensation, especially in the hands or fingers, could be due to swelling in the joints pressing on nearby nerves. This may suggest rheumatoid arthritis or related conditions affecting nerve function.

8. Pain during or after exercise

While some soreness is normal after a workout, sharp or lingering pain in joints that doesn't fade with rest may indicate arthritis. Physically active young people might confuse joint pain for sports injuries, but recurring discomfort should be evaluated.

9. Grating or popping sounds

Hearing or feeling a grinding, popping, or clicking sensation in your joints, particularly when bending or moving, could suggest cartilage breakdown or wear a sign of early osteoarthritis, even in young adults.

10. Family history of arthritis

If arthritis runs in your family and you're experiencing any joint symptoms, it's wise to pay close attention. Genetic predisposition increases your risk, and catching symptoms early can make a big difference in preventing progression.

Watch out for these signs to ensure better treatment for arthritis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.