These Drinks Will Help Fight Inflammation In Summers

Heat, increased sun exposure, dehydration, pollution, allergies, and consumption of processed summer foods like sugary drinks or fried snacks can all trigger inflammation in the body. High temperatures can cause the body to produce more inflammatory cytokines, especially when we're overheated or exposed to UV rays for long durations. This can worsen existing inflammatory conditions like arthritis, eczema, or gut issues. Fortunately, certain cooling, antioxidant-rich drinks can help fight this inflammation by hydrating the body, providing anti-inflammatory compounds, and flushing out toxins. Below are drinks you can add to your summer diet to fight inflammation.

Drinks that are perfect for reducing inflammation during the summer

1. Turmeric lemonade

Turmeric contains curcumin, a powerful anti-inflammatory compound. When paired with lemon, which is rich in vitamin C, and a touch of black pepper to increase curcumin absorption, this refreshing lemonade becomes a potent inflammation-fighter. Drinking it chilled helps beat the summer heat while calming inflamed tissues, especially in the joints or gut.

2. Coconut water with mint

Coconut water is naturally hydrating and rich in electrolytes like potassium and magnesium, which help balance fluid levels and reduce inflammatory stress on the body. Adding mint not only enhances the flavour but brings in menthol, a natural cooling agent that soothes inflammation and supports digestion, especially helpful in summer when the heat can upset the stomach.

3. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera is known for its cooling, anti-inflammatory, and digestive benefits. The polysaccharides and antioxidants in aloe help reduce oxidative stress and calm internal inflammation. It's especially useful for soothing gut inflammation, skin breakouts, and heat-induced rashes common in summer.

4. Cucumber-lime infused water

Cucumber has a high water content and contains flavonoids and tannins that help reduce swelling and inflammation. Lime adds a vitamin C boost and aids detoxification. This infusion is not only hydrating but also helps flush out toxins that can contribute to systemic inflammation.

5. Ginger iced tea

Ginger contains gingerol, which is a well-known anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compound. Brewing ginger tea and chilling it for a summer iced version provides a refreshing way to relieve joint pain, muscle soreness, and even bloating. Ginger also improves circulation, which can help offset inflammation caused by overheating.

6. Tart cherry juice

Tart cherries are high in anthocyanins, compounds that give them their red colour and powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Drinking tart cherry juice can reduce muscle soreness, joint pain, and uric acid levels, making it excellent for people with arthritis or gout, especially in hot weather when flare-ups can intensify.

7. Watermelon juice

Watermelon is a summer favourite that's also a rich source of lycopene and citrulline, both known to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. It's cooling, hydrating, and helps lower blood pressure and inflammation, especially after physical activity or sun exposure.

8. Iced green tea

Green tea contains a polyphenol that combats inflammation and protects cells from damage. Having it iced in summer is a great way to refresh the body while reducing internal inflammation, particularly in the cardiovascular and nervous systems.

9. Buttermilk

Traditional Indian buttermilk made with yogurt, water, cumin, and mint provides probiotics that promote gut health, which in turn controls systemic inflammation. The spices like cumin and mint further help soothe digestive inflammation aggravated by heat or spicy foods common in summer.

Add these drinks to your summer diet to reduce inflammation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.