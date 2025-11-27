Fitness Influencer Dies After Binge-Eating Junk Food Ahead Of Weight-Loss Challenge

A shocking incident from Russia has sparked conversations around extreme eating challenges after a well-known fitness trainer died in his sleep during a fast-food binge experiment. According to a report by the Daily Mail, 30-year-old Dmitry Nuyanzin, a fitness coach and influencer from Orenburg, had been consuming vast amounts of junk food for weeks as part of an online 'marathon' challenge. His goal, as he regularly told his followers, was to rapidly gain weight and then demonstrate how quickly he could shed it again - an experiment he hoped would motivate clients signing up for his weight-loss programme.

Nuyanzin reportedly consumed close to 10,000 kilocalories a day and documented his meals, food choices, and weight fluctuations on social media.

The challenge took a tragic turn when he died in his sleep, with local outlet Ostorozhno Novosti reporting heart failure as the cause.

Why He Was Eating 10,000 Calories A Day

According to the Daily Mail, Nuyanzin set out to deliberately gain at least 25 kg. By November 18, he told followers he had already reached 105 kg, putting on more than 13 kg in a month. His 'daily diet', which he showcased online, included:

Breakfast: A plate of pastries and half a cake

A plate of pastries and half a cake Lunch: Around 800g of dumplings topped with mayonnaise

Around 800g of dumplings topped with mayonnaise Snacks: Crisps throughout the day

Crisps throughout the day Dinner: One burger and two small pizzas, eaten in cafes or ordered in

He described this routine as part of a 10,000-calorie diet created to accompany his upcoming weight-loss programme. He even announced an incentive: anyone weighing above 100kg who lost 10% of their bodyweight by the New Year would receive 10,000 rubles (Rs 11,400), paid directly by him.

Trainer Reported Feeling Unwell Before His Death

Ostorozhno Novosti reported that Nuyanzin cancelled training sessions the day before his death, telling friends he felt unwell and planned to consult a doctor. He died later in his sleep, with his funeral held three days afterwards in Orenburg.

Nuyanzin was widely recognised in his region's fitness community. He graduated from the Orenburg Olympic Reserve School and the National Fitness University in St Petersburg and had spent over 10 years working with elite athletes and clients. Tributes describing him as "bright" and "positive" have since filled Russian social media.