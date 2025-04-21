Overeating Can Increase The Risk Of Fatty Liver, Here's How

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is one of the most prevalent liver diseases affecting people worldwide. NAFLD is characterized by an excessive buildup of fat in the liver in individuals who consume little to no alcohol. It is most commonly seen in those who are overweight or obese.

Several factors can contribute to NAFLD including diet. Your eating habits can impact your liver health in more ways than one. A healthy, well-balanced diet can help ensure healthy liver function and reduce the likelihood of developing liver diseases. Conversely, consuming unhealthy foods can increase can trigger the risk of developing NAFLD and worsen the condition.

Overeating has also been identified as a contributor to NAFLD. Consuming more calories than the body can effectively burn, especially from high-fat and high-sugar foods, poses serious health risks, including NAFLD. When the body ingests more calories than required, the surplus energy is transformed into fat, which is stored in various tissues, including the liver. When fat accumulates in liver cells, it leads to fatty liver. If left uncontrolled, it may precipitate inflammation and more serious issues like non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). NASH is a severe form of liver disease that may lead to serious liver scarring, called cirrhosis, and even liver cancer.

Overeating also promotes obesity which is one of the major risk factors for NAFLD.

Other causes of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)

1. Type-2 diabetes

Diabetes is one of the risk factors for NAFLD. Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels can help manage diabetes also reduce the risk of fatty liver and other complications associated with the condition.

2. High cholesterol

Poor cholesterol levels can promote fat accumulation in liver cells, leading to further metabolic issues.

3. Sedentary lifestyle

Physical inactivity makes you gain weight and increases the risk of NAFLD.

4. Certain medications

Overuse of certain can harm your liver. Therefore, do not self-medicate and take medicines as prescribed.

5. Genetics

Genetics and family history can also play a role in NAFLD development as specific hereditary patterns can influence metabolism and fat distribution.

To prevent or effectively manage NAFLD, it is essential to maintain a balanced diet, engage in regular physical activity, and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.