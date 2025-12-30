Think Spicy Food Causes Acidity? Nutritionist Busts Long-Held Myth

Spicy food has long been blamed for causing acidity. Many people believe that eating spicy dishes automatically leads to acid reflux or even burns the stomach lining. However, this is largely a myth and a misconception that has been passed down for generations. In reality, spicy food alone is not the main culprit behind acidity for most people. Now, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal has pointed out that acidity is not just about what is on your plate. She urges people to look beyond spicy food. The nutritionist says that there are several hidden lifestyle and dietary factors that we often tend to miss.

Nmami Agarwal explains that acidity is not always about what someone ate the previous night. "Sometimes, it's about what your body is quietly missing or struggling with," she captions the post.

The nutritionist points out that low iron levels are not limited to causing fatigue or weakness. Iron deficiency can slow down digestion, which may lead to acid buildup and trigger heartburn. Another overlooked factor, she explains, is high homocysteine levels, which can irritate the gut lining and worsen the burning sensation associated with acidity.

Nmami Agarwal states that high levels of homocysteine are generally caused by the overconsumption of red meat, dairy or eggs.

The nutritionist also notes that low magnesium levels can cause muscles that should relax, such as those in the digestive tract, to tighten, which can lead to discomfort.

Stress is another major contributor to acidity. When stress levels rise, the body produces more cortisol, a hormone that signals the stomach to release extra acid, increasing the risk of acid reflux and discomfort. Lastly, if your body is struggling with high sugar levels, inflammation can rise, and your stomach reacts with extra acid.

"So next time when your tummy is on fire, target the hidden causes and not just the burn. Because real relief doesn't come from antacids alone—it comes from fixing the root causes," she adds.

By addressing these underlying imbalances, you can support better digestion and move closer to long-term gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.