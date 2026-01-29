Aloe Vera To Saunf: Nutritionist Shares 5 Natural Ways To Treat Acidity

Acidity, a common digestive condition, is caused by the excessive production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach's gastric glands. The symptoms typically begin with a burning sensation in the chest, a sour taste in the mouth, and a heavy, bloated feeling that refuses to go away. Acidity usually occurs when you skip meals, consume too much oily or spicy food, drink multiple cups of coffee or tea, or experience high levels of stress. While the quickest fix is taking an antacid, the best way to get rid of the problem is to make sustainable, natural changes.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has uploaded a video on Instagram, sharing five natural remedies to treat acidity. “Acidity is not just ‘gas'. Instead of masking it with antacids, try these natural, safe remedies that support digestion and reduce acidity,” she writes in her caption.

5 Natural Ways To Reduce Acidity

1) Aloe Vera

As per Batra, aloe vera has soothing properties that calm the stomach lining and reduce inflammation. She recommends taking 10–15 ml of aloe vera juice on an empty stomach.

2) Coriander Seeds Aqueous Solution

“Coriander helps reduce acidity by improving digestion and soothing the stomach,” claims the health expert. She suggests boiling one tablespoon of coriander seeds in water, straining it, and drinking the beverage warm on an empty stomach.

3) Mint

Batra reveals that mint helps in cooling the stomach and reducing irritation. You can either add mint chutney to your meals or mix mint into curd or buttermilk. It helps with acid reflux and curbs heaviness.

4) Ginger

“Ginger supports digestion and reduces bloating, which prevents acid build-up,” asserts the nutritionist. All you have to do is add ginger pickle to your meals.

5) Saunf

The lifestyle guru mentions that saunf (fennel seeds) relaxes the stomach muscles and reduces acidity and bloating. She advises chewing “1 tablespoon of saunf 10–15 minutes after meals.”

In conclusion, Batra conveys, “these remedies support digestion, calm the stomach lining, and reduce acid production naturally without harsh medicines.”

So, the next time you are suffering from acidity, avoid popping medicines and instead incorporate healthy lifestyle habits into your daily routine for long-term benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.