Indian Woman Living Alone In US Plays Holi With Her Japanese Landlord: "She's The Sweetest"

A heartwarming video of an elderly Japanese landlord celebrating Holi with her Indian tenant in the United States has gone viral. The Indian woman, who lives alone in the USA, shared the video on her Instagram account showing her "sweet" landlord joining the festivities so she wouldn't have to celebrate the festival of colours alone.In the video, the woman affectionately calls her landlord "pookie" and explains in Hindi that since she couldn't find anyone else to celebrate with, she brought her landlord along. The clip captures the two women giggling and sharing a joyful moment, as they gently put oraganic yellow colour on each other's cheeks.

"My Japanese landlord joined me to celebrate Holi with me, as I live alone in the USA. She is the sweetest," the video was captioned.

Watch the video here:

The video has resonated with viewers for its message of inclusion and warmth. Social media users loved the sweet moment and praised the Japanese woman for her thoughtful gesture.

One user wrote, "Never knew you were living in the US... I felt this is just a random girl who shares sweet, soothing, and lovely vibes through her videos, definitely living out of her hometown, but I didn't expect to be in the USA. Hoping you are doing well. BTW, Happy Holi."

Another said, "She's so gentle and seems like a good soul as well."

"Now hug her... that's compulsory," said a third while a fourth added, "Petition to bring her to India once on Holi."

Holi 2026

Holi, the festival of colours, is a significant Hindu celebration marking the triumph of good over evil. The festival, which was celebrated worldwide on March 4, is rooted in the legendary tale of Prahlad and Holika, where the evil Holika was consumed by fire while Prahlad, a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu, remained unharmed.

The celebrations typically span two days, with Holika Dahan on the first day, followed by Holi, where people throw coloured powders and water at each other. People also enjoy delicacies like 'gujiya', 'mathri', 'malpuas', 'bhang', and 'thandai'.