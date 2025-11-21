Himachal Man Who Lost Memory Reunited With Family After Second Head Injury

A Himachal Pradesh man who lost his memory after an accident and had no contact with his family for 45 years has now returned home.

This occurred after Rikhi Ram, a resident of a small village in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, met with another accident, which restored his memories. His village is now celebrating the miraculous return.

In 1980, at the age of 16, Rikhi Ram left his home in Nadi village, Sirmaur, and travelled to Yamunanagar in Haryana in search of work. He found a job at a hotel, but his life took a tragic turn when he met with a severe road accident while travelling to Ambala with a colleague.

The head injury resulted in his memory loss, and he completely lost touch with his family. Back then, there were no phones or reliable ways to communicate, so his family couldn't find him. His parents died without ever finding where he was.

When he failed to recall his identity, his co-worker renamed him "Ravi Chaudhary". He eventually settled in Mumbai and later in Nanded, where he got a job at a college. In 1994, he married Santoshi and the couple now has three children, two daughters and a son.

Rikhi Ram settled into his new life, and all traces of his old identity had vanished.

Decades later, destiny took another turn. A few months ago, after another road accident, his lost memories gradually began to return.

He started seeing recurring images in his dreams of his childhood home, the Satoun area, mango trees, village swings, and hill paths.

At first, he paid little attention, but when these visions kept coming back, he told his wife and began searching for his past.

Due to limited education, he sought help from a college student to search online. During the search, he traced his roots to Nadi village and found the number of a cafe in Satoun. The cafe staff connected him to Rudra Prakash of his village.

At first, Rudra Prakash was sceptical of Rikhi Ram's story, but after repeated calls, he gradually believed him. Rikhi Ram recalled family details and the names of his siblings. He has now reunited with his family, who are welcoming him with much joy and celebration.