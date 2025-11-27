Himachal Pradesh Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: Date Sheet Released, Check Here

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the examination date sheet for Class 10 and Class 12 for the year 2026. The exams for both classes will begin on March 3, 2026. The last exam for Class 10 will be held on March 28, 2026 and for Class 12 on April 1, 2026. Students can check and download the date sheet from the official board website - hpbose.org.in.

The first exam for Class 10 will be English, while for Class 12 it will be Sanskrit. All exams will be conducted from 9:45 am to 1 pm, except for Painting, Sculpture, and Applied Arts, which will be held from 9:45 am to 11 am.

HPBOSE Exam Date Sheet 2026: Practical Exams for Class 10 and 12

The practical exams for both classes will be conducted before the theory exams - from February 20 to February 28, 2026. Practicals for vocational subjects will also be held by the school as per the programme fixed by SSE.

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026:

Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: