Himachal Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2026: Check Expected Dates, Past Year Trends

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Board Exams 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 2026 examination date sheet soon. Once released, students can check and download the date sheet on the official website of the board - hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Board Date Sheet 2026: How To Download Time Table?

Visit the official webiste hpbose.org.

On the homepage, click on Class 10 or Class 10 board date sheet respectively.

The board examination date sheet/time table will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 2026 Exams Expected Date

In 2025, the board examinations for Class 10 and 12 were conducted in March. Based on the past year trends, students can expect the exams to begin in March, 2026.

HPBOSE Exams Past Trends

As many as 75,862 out of a total of 95,495 candidates cleared the Class 10 examination, recording a pass percentage of 79.8 per cent in 2025.Saina Thakur, a student of Neugal Model Public School, Bhawarna in Kangra district, topped the examination securing 696 marks out of 700, scoring 99.43 per cent

A total of 86,373 students appeared for the Class 12 examinations in 2025. Of these, 71,591 students passed, 5,847 were placed in the compartment category, and 8,581 students failed. Mehak, a student of St D R Public Senior Secondary School, Gagret, in the Una district emerged as the overall state topper across all streams - arts, science, and commerce.