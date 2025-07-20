Woman Marries 2 Brothers: Himachal Pradesh's Polyandry Custom Explained

Two brothers from the Hatti community in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district married the same woman in a public ceremony in the presence of thousands of locals.

Sunita Chauhan from Kunhat village married Pradeep and Kapil Negi of Shillai under the traditional polyandrous practice known locally as "Jodidara". The three-day wedding, held in the Trans-Giri region beginning July 12, featured folk songs, dances, and rituals unique to the Hatti culture. Sunita Chauhan said the decision was mutual and free from any pressure.

What Is The 'Jodidara' Practice In Himachal Pradesh?

Jodidara is a traditional form of fraternal polyandry, where two or more brothers share one wife. The practice has historical roots among the Hatti tribe in Himachal Pradesh's Trans-Giri region. It is often linked to the Mahabharata, as the Panchala princess Draupadi was married to the five Pandava brothers, hence sometimes called Draupadi Pratha. Locals also refer to the practice as Ujla Paksh or Jodidaran.

How And Why It Is Practiced

Under Jodidara, the wife shifts between brothers on a mutually agreed schedule, whether nightly, weekly, or otherwise. The entire family raises the children together. While the eldest brother is typically named the legal father, all the siblings actively share parenting responsibilities.

The Jodidara practice helps tribal families prevent the fragmentation of ancestral land. In Himachal's hilly regions, where agriculture sustains livelihoods, families rely on undivided land for survival. By marrying a single woman to multiple brothers, they keep the property consolidated and avoid splitting it among heirs.

The system preserves unity in joint families. When brothers share a wife, they strengthen their bond and keep the household intact. This arrangement provides social and economic stability, especially in the mountainous terrain, where families work together to manage farms and daily life.

Is This Practice Legal?

Though the Indian law prohibits polyandry, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has acknowledged and protected this custom under "Jodidar Law", allowing it to continue among tribal groups. Hatti community leaders consider this tradition an essential cultural marker.

The Hattis, living across roughly 450 villages in the Trans-Giri area, were granted Scheduled Tribe status partly because of their unique tribal traditions, including Jodidaran.

Though modern values have led to its decline, the Jodidara tradition still survives in small pockets. In the last six years, families in Himachal's Trans-Giri region have solemnised five polyandrous marriages, keeping the custom alive in villages across Sirmaur.