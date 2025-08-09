"Stuck In No Man's Land" American Vlogger's Terrifying Ordeal In Himachal Pradesh Landslides

An American travel vlogger stuck in Himachal Pradesh has shared the firsthand experience of the landslides that have caused devastation in the region, describing the terrifying ordeal of being stranded in the peak of the monsoon season.

Taking to his Instagram account, Drew Binsky shared a video with the caption, "There are actually 20 landslides within 10 miles of us right now. Absolutely insane and very scary". In the clip, he can he heard explaining the reality of the situation and how he came close to being swept away in the landslide.

"I am in Himachal Pradesh, India, and I am stuck in all these landslides. Look at my feet. Look at the river. It is rainy season right now. It is super dangerous. All the cars are blocked," said Mr Binsky in the video.

"We do not know how many days we are going to be stuck here. It is absolutely insane and really dangerous. And you can just see the rocks are still falling right now. All the workers are here trying to fix it," he added.

"We are basically stuck in no man's land for an unknown amount of time. Wish me luck. And yes, this is happening right now in real time. Love you all."

'Why monsoon time?'

As of the last update, the video had garnered nearly 4.5 lakh views and hundreds of comments with the majority of users questioning the American why he had travelled to Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon season. Others sympathised with him and prayed for swift evacuation from the region.

"Avoid mountain area during monsoon season," said one user, while another added: "Bro, why...this is the monsoon time and I would say, not the best place to be around, but I know you are brave."

A third commented: "Take care, buddy! Don't go too close to the live action scene. People are very friendly there..you will get all support in nearby villages if stuck."

Himachal Pradesh in trouble

The entire state has been severely affected by the ongoing monsoon, with heavy rainfall triggering widespread damage to life and infrastructure. Nearly 400 roads, including one national highway, remain blocked while 704 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are down.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority, 208 lives have been lost so far this season, with 112 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, and 96 in road accidents.

The worst-hit areas are Mandi, with 240 road blockages and 300 disrupted power lines and Kullu, where 99 roads are closed, including the NH-305, due to a landslide.