Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Cloudburst In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, No Casualties Reported

No reports of any loss of life have been received so far. The situation is currently normal as per the District Disaster Management Authority Kullu.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Cloudburst In Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, No Casualties Reported
An incident of cloudburst was reported in Kullu (File)
  • Cloudburst reported in Sharod Nala area of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh on Friday
  • Water level in Barogi Nala rose due to rainfall, adjoining Sharod Nala
  • District Disaster Management Authority states situation is currently normal
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

An incident of cloudburst was reported in the Sharod Nala area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as per the information received from the Central Water Commission, Mohal.

According to the information received from Hemraj (N.T Jari), Fire Station Jari, Assistant Engineer, Public Works Department Manikaran, and DPCR Kullu, the water level in Barogi Nala, adjoining Sharod Nala, has risen due to rainfall.

No reports of any loss of life have been received so far. The situation is currently normal as per the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kullu.
 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Cloudburst, Himachal Pradesh, Kullu
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com