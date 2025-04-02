8 Jaw-Dropping Islands You Won't Believe Actually Exist

Some islands are so breathtakingly beautiful they seem almost unreal. Whether it's untouched wilderness teeming with wildlife, charming seaside villages with cobbled streets, or dramatic coastlines that drop into crystal-clear waters, these destinations feel like something out of a storybook. Some are remote and rugged, others are peaceful hideaways perfect for slowing down and soaking in the scenery. From golden beaches to misty mountains, these gorgeous islands around the world prove that paradise comes in many forms. So, if you're looking for a place that feels like a dream brought to life, you might just find your next escape on this list.

Here Are 8 Of The World's Most Beautiful Beaches:

1. Macquarie Island, Australia

Ever wanted to visit a place where penguins outnumber humans? Macquarie is a sub-Antarctic island destination packed with king penguins, elephant seals, and untouched landscapes. It's officially part of Tasmania, but don't expect white-sand beaches — think rugged coastlines, wild waves, and a place so special it's a UNESCO World Heritage Site. You need permission to visit, so if you make it here, you're part of an exclusive club.

Macquarie Island. Photo: iStock

2. Ile de Re, France

If the French had a word for 'casually perfect', they'd probably use it to describe Ile de Re. This laid-back island off France's west coast is where Parisians escape for bike rides past salt marshes, fresh seafood by the harbour, and long afternoons at stylish beach cafes. The whitewashed houses with blue shutters make it feel like a French fairytale, and the pace of life is beautifully slow.

Ile de Re. Photo: iStock

3. Jeju-do, South Korea

Jeju-do is where dramatic cliffs, lush waterfalls, and lava tubes come together in one stunning package. The island's Hallasan volcano towers over everything, making for some seriously jaw-dropping hikes. The beaches? Unreal. And then there's the Haenyeo — badass women divers who free-dive for seafood in the cold sea without oxygen tanks. This place is full of surprises.

Jeju-do. Photo: iStock

4. Maui, Hawaii

Maui is the kind of place that makes you question whether real life is actually this beautiful. Drive the famous Road to Hana for lush rainforests and hidden waterfalls, or wake up at 3 AM to watch the sunrise from the top of Haleakala volcano. The beaches range from soft golden sand to black volcanic shores, and the ocean is a playground for surfers, snorkellers, and humpback whales (if you visit in winter).

5. Isle of Skye, Scotland

If you've ever wanted to feel like you've stepped into another world, the Isle of Skye will do the trick. The landscapes are almost too dramatic to be real — rolling green hills, jagged cliffs, and ancient castles perched over the sea. The Old Man of Storr and the Fairy Pools are must-sees, but honestly, every inch of Skye is pure magic. Just pack for all four seasons — sometimes in the same day.

Isle of Skye. Photo: iStock

6. Rakiura (Stewart Island), New Zealand

New Zealand's third-largest island is all about nature. Rakiura (also called Stewart Island) is where you go if you want to see kiwi birds in the wild, hike through pristine forests, or just feel like you've stepped into a place where time moves slower. About 85 per cent of the island is a national park, and if you stick around long enough, you might even catch the Southern Lights flickering across the sky.

Rakiura. Photo: iStock

7. Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Phu Quoc is where Vietnam does 'tropical paradise'. This island in the Gulf of Thailand has palm-lined beaches, crystal-clear waters, and some of the freshest seafood you'll ever eat. The northern part is covered in lush jungle, while the southern end is home to vibrant night markets and luxury resorts. Whether you want to snorkel, sip a coconut on the sand, or take a motorbike ride through the hills, Phu Quoc is one of Southeast Asia's best-kept secrets.

8. Malapascua Island, Philippines

You know a place is special when people travel across the world just to dive there. Malapascua is tiny — like, you can walk across it in under an hour tiny — but it's famous for one thing: thresher sharks. These sleek, long-tailed sharks hang out in the deep waters around the island, making it one of the few places in the world where you can see them up close. Even if diving isn't your thing, the island's white-sand beaches and friendly locals make it worth the trip.