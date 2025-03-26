7 Most Stunning Beaches In Southeast Asia

Soft golden sands, turquoise waters, and palm trees swaying in the breeze — Southeast Asia is a beach lover's dream. From lively coastal hotspots to untouched hideaways, this region has something for every kind of traveller. Whether you're craving an island escape with buzzing nightlife or a quiet stretch of sand where it's just you and the waves, these stunning beaches offer the perfect tropical getaway. Think breathtaking sunsets, world-class snorkelling, and postcard-worthy scenery at every turn. Ready to swap city life for saltwater and sunshine? Here are seven must-visit beaches in Southeast Asia that deserve a spot on your travel bucket list.

Here Are 7 Gorgeous Beaches In Southeast Asia:

1. White Beach, Boracay, Philippines

With powdery white sand so fine it feels like walking on flour, this beach in Boracay is pure magic. By day, the turquoise waters are perfect for swimming, paddleboarding, or just floating without a care in the world. As the sun sets, the beachfront transforms into a lively scene with fire dancers, beach bars, and some of the best seafood feasts you'll ever have.

2. Railay Beach, Krabi, Thailand

Technically part of the mainland, Railay Beach feels like an island escape thanks to the towering limestone cliffs that cut it off from the rest of Krabi. You can only get there by boat, which makes arriving an adventure in itself. The vibe? Laid-back, with a mix of backpackers, rock climbers, and honeymooners soaking up the scenery. Spend the day kayaking, snorkelling, or simply chilling with a fresh coconut in hand.

Railay Beach. Photo: iStock

3. Pink Beach, Komodo Island, Indonesia

Yes, the sand here is actually pink. This rare natural wonder gets its rosy hue from crushed red coral mixed with white sand, creating a dreamy blush-toned shoreline. The waters are just as special — expect vibrant coral reefs teeming with marine life. Snorkelling here is like diving into a real-life aquarium, with sea turtles, manta rays, and colourful fish all around.

4. Long Beach, Phu Quoc, Vietnam

Stretching over 20 kilometres, Long Beach is exactly what it sounds like — miles and miles of golden sand and calm, clear water. Unlike other tourist-heavy beaches, this one still feels relatively untouched, with palm trees lining the shore and plenty of space to lay back and do nothing. The sunsets here are legendary, best enjoyed with a cold Bia Saigon in hand.

5. Koh Rong Beach, Cambodia

Often compared to Thailand's islands before they became tourist hotspots, Koh Rong offers some of the most pristine beaches in Southeast Asia. The sand is bright white, the water is crystal-clear, and at night, bioluminescent plankton make the shoreline glow like a scene from a sci-fi movie. Whether you want a quiet beach bungalow or a party under the stars, Koh Rong has something for everyone. Soft sand, glowing plankton, and a perfect balance between serenity and nightlife.

Koh Rong Beach. Photo: iStock

6. Nacpan Beach, Palawan, Philippines

If you're looking for a beach that feels like a hidden gem, Nacpan Beach is it. Just an hour's ride from El Nido, this four-kilometre stretch of golden sand is pure paradise. No high-rise hotels, no noisy beach clubs-just swaying coconut trees and rolling waves. The best way to enjoy it? Rent a motorbike, grab a fresh mango shake from a local shack, and soak up the slow, island life.

7. Ngapali Beach, Myanmar

Myanmar isn't the first place that comes to mind for a beach holiday, but Ngapali Beach might just change that. Think palm-fringed shores, traditional fishing boats dotting the horizon, and a total lack of commercialisation. It's the kind of place where you wake up to the sound of waves and fall asleep after a day of seafood feasts and lazy swims. Expect uncrowded beauty, local culture, and some of the freshest seafood you'll ever eat.