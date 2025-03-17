Have You Heard of Mulki? India's Hidden Surf Paradise You Need To Visit This Summer

Picture this: Golden beaches, rolling waves, and a laid-back coastal town where the only rush is to catch the next perfect wave. Welcome to Mulki, a sleepy fishing village in Karnataka that's quietly making waves — literally — as India's hottest new surf destination. If you haven't heard of it yet, you're in for a treat. Tucked away about 30 kilometres from Mangalore, Mulki is a small town that has largely stayed under the radar. But thanks to its pristine beaches and near — perfect surf conditions, it's fast becoming a favourite among wave chasers. Unlike Goa's crowded shorelines or the more commercialised beaches in Kerala, Mulki offers unspoiled stretches of sand and an authentic coastal vibe.

Everything To Know About Mulki's Surf Scene

Mulki is home to one of India's first surf schools, the Mantra Surf Club, which has been instrumental in putting this town on the global surfing map. Founded by a group of passionate surfers back in the early 2000s, the club has trained thousands of enthusiasts — beginners and pros alike. The best part? You don't need to be an expert to enjoy the waves here. Mulki has gentle, consistent swells, making it the ideal spot for first-timers. If you've ever thought about picking up a surfboard but felt intimidated, this is the perfect place to start. Lessons are affordable, the water is warm, and the vibe is all about fun, not competition.

Photo: Instagram/saumyadubey/surfingindia

Why Mulki Should Be On Your Travel List?

In a country where beach destinations are often synonymous with Goa, Mulki is a breath of fresh air. It's unpretentious, affordable, and still retains its small-town charm. Whether you're paddling out for your first wave, watching the sun dip behind the ocean, or simply soaking in the slow coastal life, this underrated surf haven promises an experience you won't forget.

Beyond Surfing: What Else Can You Do in Mulki?

While surfing is the main draw, Mulki has plenty more to offer:

1. Stand-Up Paddleboarding On The Shambhavi River

Swap the waves for calm waters and glide through the scenic backwaters of the Shambhavi River. This is a must-do, especially during sunrise or sunset when the sky turns into a dreamy blend of pinks and oranges.

2. Kayaking Through Mangroves

If you love being on the water but aren't into surfing, kayaking through Mulki's lush mangroves is a serene alternative. It's a great way to soak in the natural beauty and spot some local birdlife.

3. Try Local Coastal Cuisine

After an intense surf session, nothing beats a plate of fresh seafood and traditional Mangalorean-style ghee roast. Many homestays and surf hostels serve up delicious home-cooked meals featuring local flavours.

4. Enjoy Laid-Back Beach Vibes

Unlike more touristy beach destinations, Mulki isn't packed with shacks and loud parties. Instead, you'll find peaceful shores where you can stretch out with a book, take long walks, or just enjoy the sound of the waves.

Photo: Instagram/r.d.k_photography/surfingindia

Where To Stay In Mulki?

Mulki has a handful of surf hostels and homestays that cater to travellers looking for a simple, no-fuss stay. Mantra Surf Club and Aquatic Indica Surf School offer budget-friendly accommodations where you'll meet fellow surf enthusiasts. Most places include surfboard rentals and lessons, so you're all set from the moment you arrive.

The Best Time To Visit Mulki

If you're looking for the best waves, June to September (the monsoon season) is ideal for experienced surfers who love a challenge. But if you're a beginner, the October to April window offers gentler conditions, making it perfect for learning. Plus, the weather is just right-not too hot, not too humid.