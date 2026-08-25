Why September Is The Best Time To Visit These 6 Indian Destinations

If you had put your travel plans on hold during monsoon, September brings good news. As the rains begin to recede, the country transforms into a beautiful landscape filled with lush greenery and fresh, vibrant surroundings. September is also a great time to travel because many destinations are less crowded compared to the peak holiday season. Travellers can often find better deals on hotels, homestays and transport, making it an excellent choice for those planning a budget-friendly getaway. If you are planning a trip this month, here are some destinations that are well worth adding to your travel list.

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Here Are 6 Places You Can Visit In India This September:

1. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla is one of Himachal Pradesh's most popular hill stations and attracts large numbers of tourists throughout the year. In September, however, the weather is especially pleasant, and the crowds are relatively smaller. The post-monsoon greenery adds to the town's charm, making it the perfect time to admire its colonial architecture, stroll along Mall Road and enjoy peaceful views of the surrounding hills.

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2. Bundi, Rajasthan

When people think of Rajasthan, Jaipur and Udaipur usually come to mind first. However, Bundi is a hidden gem that deserves equal attention. As the monsoon begins to withdraw in September, the city looks particularly beautiful, with greener surroundings and cooler weather. With fewer tourists around, it is an ideal time to explore Bundi's historic forts, stepwells, palaces and lakes at a relaxed pace.

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3. Saputara, Gujarat

September is one of the best times to visit Saputara, Gujarat's only hill station. After the monsoon, the region is transformed into a lush green paradise, with waterfalls in full flow and refreshing weather. Nature lovers can soak in the scenic views, enjoy boating on Saputara Lake and watch a spectacular sunset from the popular Sunset Point.

4. Munnar, Kerala

Known for its rolling tea plantations, mist-covered valleys and breathtaking landscapes, Munnar is a delight to visit in September. The rains leave the hills looking fresh and vibrant, while the pleasant weather makes sightseeing more enjoyable. Visitors can explore Eravikulam National Park, take a boat ride, visit tea estates and learn about the tea-making process.

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5. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is a calm and picturesque hill station in Tamil Nadu that becomes even more charming during September. The cool weather and mist-covered hills create a magical setting, making it a favourite among nature lovers and honeymooners alike. While here, you can visit the Botanical Gardens, enjoy boating on Ooty Lake and take a ride on the famous Nilgiri Mountain Railway for unforgettable views.

6. Kalimpong, West Bengal

Nestled in the hills of West Bengal, Kalimpong is known for its peaceful atmosphere and stunning natural beauty. The town is famous for its panoramic views, Buddhist monasteries, colonial-era churches, tea gardens and Tibetan handicrafts. It is also a paradise for birdwatchers, offering opportunities to spot a variety of bird species amidst its tranquil surroundings.

If you are planning a trip with family, friends or your partner this September, these destinations offer the perfect combination of pleasant weather, natural beauty and fewer crowds. Whether you prefer misty hill stations, scenic tea gardens or heritage-rich towns, there is something on this list for every kind of traveller.