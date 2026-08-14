How Much Alcohol Can You Carry On A Domestic Flight In India?

Bringing back a bottle of Goa's feni, a favourite whisky or some wine from a trip? You can carry alcohol on a domestic flight in India, but there are clear rules to follow.

The most important one is simple: up to 5 litres of alcohol can be carried per passenger, subject to the required alcohol content and packaging rules.

The 5-Litre Rule

For alcohol with 24% to 70% alcohol by volume, you can carry a maximum of 5 litres in total. The alcohol must be packed in its original retail bottle. And the bottle itself should not hold more than 5 litres. It has to go in your check-in bag.

In most cases, alcohol cannot be carried in your handbag or regular cabin baggage on a domestic flight. Even if you bought the bottle at a duty-free outlet, it needs to be placed in checked-in baggage for the domestic journey. However, there are some exceptions. For instance, if purchased after security and in its original packaging, IndiGo and Akasa Air permit up to 1 litre of alcohol in cabin bags.

No Half-Finished Bottles

That bottle you opened during the trip? It cannot be packed for the flight. Alcohol bottles must be sealed, unopened and in their original retail packaging. So, transferring whisky or feni into a plastic bottle to save space is not an option either.

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What About Beer And Wine?

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There is a different rule for drinks containing less than 24% alcohol. While there is no quantity limit for these beverages in checked-in baggage, excess baggage charges may apply. So beer and some wines are treated differently from spirits in the 24% to 70% range.

What About Above 70% Alcohol?

If the alcohol content is more than 70%, it cannot be carried. So always check the ABV on the bottle before packing it.

Can You Carry Duty-Free Alcohol In Your Cabin Bag?

For a domestic journey, no. Alcohol purchased at a domestic terminal has to go into checked-in baggage. International transfer passengers can have different rules for liquids in cabin baggage under the applicable LAG policy. Duty-free allowances can also depend on the airport's regulations.

What If You Are Flying Internationally First And Then Taking A Domestic Flight?

If you bought alcohol abroad and then have a domestic connection after switching from the international terminal to the domestic terminal, the alcohol must be carried in checked-in baggage for the domestic sector. However, some airlines offer some leeway in such cases, so it's better to check before taking the flight.

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Can You Drink Your Own Alcohol On The Plane?

Passengers cannot consume their own alcohol onboard a domestic flight in India.

Pack It Properly

Five litres is the maximum, but that does not mean the bottles can simply be thrown into a suitcase. Each bottle must be packed securely to prevent breakage and leakage. You can ask for a fragile tag, but airlines do not necessarily take responsibility if your alcohol bottle breaks or gets damaged.

And no matter how tempting that bottle of Goa liquor looks after take-off, you cannot drink your own alcohol onboard.