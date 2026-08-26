Planning A Greece Trip? Woman Shows How To Do It For Under Rs 1.50 Lakh

Greece may look like an expensive holiday destination, but a traveller has shown that a trip there does not always need a huge budget. Known for its ancient ruins, blue waters, sunny islands and charming villages, Greece attracts tourists from across the world. For Indian travellers, the cost of a European holiday can be a major concern.

Travel content creator Charmy has shared her 10-day Greece trip and revealed that she managed to complete the holiday for just Rs 1.50 lakh. Her budget included the main costs of the trip and showed how careful planning can help control spending.

According to Charmy, her international and domestic flights together cost around Rs 68,000. She spent another Rs 22,000 on ferries, buses, metro rides and taxis while travelling between different places.

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For accommodation, she stayed at five different places, including hotels and Airbnb properties. This cost her around Rs 37,000. Her food and other small expenses were around Rs 14,000. She also spent nearly Rs 8000 on tours and sightseeing tickets.

After adding all these costs, her total spending for the 10 day Greece trip was Rs 1,50,506.

According to Lonely Planet, winter can be a cheaper time to visit Greece. From November to March, the region sees a low tourist turnout and hotel prices and entry fees for some attractions drop.

Winter also means fewer tourists, so visitors can explore popular places without crowds. They can also experience the relaxed side of Greek life.

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Travellers can also save money by visiting museums and historical sites on free entry days, such as the first and third Sunday of the month. Regular ticket prices for many Greek museums and attractions are also reasonable compared with other European countries.