Italian Man Turns 1993 Fiat Panda Into Narrowest Car, Sets Guinness World Record

A tiny car built from a 1993 Fiat Panda has earned a place in the Guinness World Records. Italian mechanic and content creator Andrea Marazzi has been recognised for creating the world's narrowest car, measuring only 50.20 cm in width, according to Guinness World Records.

Marazzi, from Bagnolo Cremasco in northern Italy, transformed the Fiat Panda into the unusual vehicle. He submitted his project to Guinness World Records and received the record one year later, reported Heraldo USA.

Marazzi stated that 99% of the parts in this car are the same as those used in the original model. He spent 12 months modifying and re-engineering the body and internal structure. Following this process, the car's dimensions were reduced to just one-third of the original size.

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The car was built at his family's auto-recycling business, Autodemolizione Marazzi, a place where Marazzi frequently conducts unique experiments involving automobiles.

The world's narrowest car is designed to accommodate only one person at a time, with the driver seated in the centre. It features a small steering wheel, four wheels, an electric motor, a single headlight at the front, and two lights at the rear.

The car measures 50.20 centimetres in width, 3.40 meters in length, and 1.45 meters in height. It weighs approximately 264 kilograms and has a top speed of 15 kilometres per hour.