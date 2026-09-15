Canadian Man Sets Guinness World Record With 90% Of His Body Covered In Tattoos

Canadian tattoo enthusiast Ephemeral Remy has covered most of his body in tattoos, earning a Guinness World Records title for being the most tattooed living person with multiple layers of ink, male. Remy, whose real name is Jeremy Schofield, has had at least 90% of his skin covered in tattoos since 2005. His body has been covered with around 40 layers of ink, while some areas have been tattooed more than 100 times, according to Guinness World Records.

He started getting tattoos with a small design of his son's name on his left inner forearm.

Remy already liked body modification and has more than 100 piercings. However, he said he never planned to cover his entire body with tattoos.

His tattoo journey grew slowly during his early adulthood. Over the years, he kept adding more tattoos as he went through personal growth and changes in his life.

Many of his tattoo designs, including the eye centrepiece on his torso, were drawings he made as a child and later gave to tattoo artists to work from.

Remy said he never expected or planned to have a world record. He said his passion for tattooing led him to it naturally.

Remy is featured in Guinness World Records 2027. His tattoos include roses, sea creatures, demons, a classic depiction of Nosferatu and a dog wearing a tuxedo.

He has spent well over 1,000 hours in the tattoo chair, with more than 40 artists contributing to his body art.



