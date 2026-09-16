How Long Can You Hold Two Cars From Driving Away - 50-Year-Old Man Sets World Record: Video

What happens when two moving cars pull in opposite directions and you're the only thing keeping them apart? For most people, the answer is "not for long." But for strength athlete Egmond Molina, it was long enough to earn a place in the record books. In a remarkable demonstration of grip, endurance and raw power, Molina set the record for the longest time restraining two cars, holding onto ropes attached to the vehicles as they attempted to pull away with force.

Egmond Molina, the strongman hails from Aruba, a small Caribbean island nation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Aruba is known more for its white-sand beaches and tourism industry than feats of extreme strength. Home to a population of just over 110,000 people, the island became the backdrop for Molina's latest achievement.

For his record attempt, he chose Grapefield in San Nicolaas, a location with a rough surface that he believed would provide the grip needed for what he described as the "ultimate test of resistance."

Egmond Molina is no stranger to pushing the limits of human strength. The Aruban strongman already holds 12 strength-related world records, spanning everything from power and endurance to unusual feats of resilience. Among his achievements are the fastest 20-metre tram pull with teeth, completed in 39.9 seconds, the fastest hot water bottle burst at 2.87 seconds, and the heaviest deadlift with one finger, lifting an impressive 159 kg.

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The achievement was shared by Guinness World Records on social media, highlighting Egmond Molina's latest entry into the record books. The Aruban strongman set the record for the longest time restraining two cars, holding back vehicles pulling in opposite directions for 13 seconds. The feat adds to an already impressive list of strength-based records and further cements Molina's reputation for taking on challenges that push the limits of human endurance, grip strength and physical control.

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Molina revealed that the record was the result of more than seven years of gradual preparation and conditioning. Rather than attempting the feat outright, he steadily increased the difficulty of his training, experimenting on different surfaces and in varying conditions. He began by resisting the pull of a single Harley-Davidson Fat Boy on each side, before progressing to two motorcycles per side. As his strength and endurance improved, the challenges became even more demanding, culminating in a setup that saw three Harley-Davidsons pulling on one arm while the other was anchored to a Ford F-150 pickup truck, creating the foundation for his latest record-breaking achievement.