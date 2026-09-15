This Swiss Shop Has No Staff, Honesty Is The Only Thing Keeping It Running

Switzerland is known for its serene mountains, peaceful villages and scenic train journeys, but one small shop in the village of Gimmelwald is getting attention for a very unique reason. Called The Honesty Shop, it has no shopkeeper, no cashier and no staff standing around to watch customers. Yet, the shelves are filled with sweets, handmade crafts, clothes, old antiques and souvenirs for visitors to buy.

An Indian travel content creator shared a video of the unusual shop and was amazed by the trust behind its simple system.

The idea for The Honesty Shop is simple. Customers pick what they want, check the price, leave the money at the counter and take their items with them. There is no one to check if they have paid the right amount. The shop works only because people are expected to be honest.

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On Instagram, the creator wrote, “POV: You found a shop in Switzerland where honesty is the only security system. No cashier. No one watching. Just take what you need and pay. And honestly, this tiny experience felt more memorable than some of the famous tourist spots.”

David Waterhouse, the owner of The Honesty Shop, shared on their website that the store was part of the 100-year-old Pension Gimmelwald hotel when he bought the property. The village shop had been shut for around 10 years and he wanted to bring it back. Since having staff there was not practical, he decided to run it without a shopkeeper.

The idea came from his farming days in Cornwall, where farmers leave fresh fruits and vegetables outside their homes with a box for customers to leave money.

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The same trust-based system was used for the shop in Gimmelwald and it has been working well. The simple idea has also made the shop a well-known attraction among people visiting the Swiss village.