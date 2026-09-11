5 Killed As Bus With Dutch Tourists Crashes In Swiss Alps

Five people were killed when a coach carrying Dutch tourists in eastern Switzerland crashed this week, police said on Friday.

The accident happened on Thursday afternoon in the eastern canton of Graubunden.

The coach hit a safety barrier before overturning and plunging down an embankment, a local police spokesman told Swiss media on Thursday.

The Dutch Federation of Travel Agencies (ANVR) told AFP that the coach belonged to the tour company Oad and was carrying 48 passengers, all of them from the Netherlands.

According to the ANVR, the coach left the Netherlands on Monday and was on a day trip to Switzerland from Austria when the crash happened.

Zernez is the entry point for visitors to the Swiss national park, a vast Alpine reserve stretching more than 100 square kilometres (40 square miles) across the mountainous Engadine valley.

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