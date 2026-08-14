Indian Man Sets World Record With 29-Foot-Long Fingernails After Growing Them For 66 Years

An Indian man made Guinness World Records history after growing the longest fingernails ever recorded on a single hand. Shridhar Chillal's five fingernails on his left hand had a combined length of 909.6 cm, or 29 feet 10 inches. Shridhar broke the record in Pune City, Maharashtra, India. His fingernails were almost as tall as a three-storey building, reported Guinness World Records.

The nails on Shridhar's left hand were measured individually. His little fingernail measured 179.1 cm, the ring fingernail measured 181.6 cm, and the middle fingernail measured 186.6 cm.

His index fingernail measured 164.5 cm, while his thumb had the longest nail at 197.8 cm.

Shridhar's journey began in 1952 when he was 16 years old. One of his friends accidentally broke a teacher's long fingernail.

The teacher told the boys, "Unless you grow long nails, you will never understand the kind of care required not to break them."

That moment became the start of Shridhar's challenge to grow his nails. As Shridhar grew older, his nails also became longer. However, maintaining them created difficulties in his daily life.

He became a photographer and could only use his camera with a special handle designed to accommodate his long nails.

Shridhar also holds the record title for the longest fingernail ever. He received the title for his coiled thumbnail, which was as tall as a standard doorway.