Watch: Adnan Sami Jams On <i>Maine Poocha Chand Se</i> With Javed Ali, Shaan At Wife Roya's Birthday Party. Courtesy: Irfan Pathan

Adnan Sami hosted a musical evening on the occasion of his wife Roya's birthday party recently.

Ex-cricketer Irfan Pathan, who attended the party, shared a wholesome video from the evening, offering an inside view of an eventful night.

In the video, Adnan Sami is seen playing the piano and humming the old classic Maine Poocha Chand Se by Mohammed Rafi. Shaan and Javed Ali also joined him. Actors Rohit Roy, Zayed Khan and Irfan Pathan also joined the fun celebrations.

Sharing the video, Irfan wrote, "What a lovely evening at Adnan bhai and Roya bhabhi's on her birthday celebration."

The video was captured by Irfan's wife, Safa Mirza.

Adnan Sami released his new song Ishq Tamasha. Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, Adnan Sami said, "We've always been drawn to stories of love that feel larger than life. In books, films and songs, we celebrate them, but when that same love walks into the real world, people often dismiss it as madness… or simply call it tamasha. That thought became the heartbeat of Ishq Tamasha… Love has a language of its own. So does heartbreak, longing, hope, and joy."

Adnan Sami, born in the UK to a Pakistani father and an Indian mother, began living in India in 2001. He first held a visitor's visa and dual citizenship (Pakistan and Canada), before formally becoming an Indian citizen in 2016. Since then, he has not shied away from taking strong positions on issues involving Pakistan.