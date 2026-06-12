Maharashtra Orders Crackdown On App-Based Cab Drivers Over Forced Tips

The Maharashtra government has ordered a crackdown on app-based taxi operators following a surge in complaints from commuters alleging that some drivers are coercing passengers into paying tips and additional charges beyond the fare displayed on ride-hailing applications.

Taking serious cognisance of the issue, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Thursday instructed the State Transport Commissioner to initiate action against aggregator platforms and drivers found violating passenger rights.

The move came after Kalyan MP Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde formally raised concerns over what he alleged as growing instances of commuter exploitation across Maharashtra.

According to complaints cited by the MP, passengers have increasingly reported being pressured to pay extra money after booking rides through mobile applications. In several cases, drivers allegedly demanded tips as a condition for completing trips or threatened to cancel rides if passengers refused to comply. Such incidents, commuters claim, have left travellers stranded, particularly during emergencies and late-night journeys.

Responding to the allegations, Sarnaik said compelling passengers to pay tips or additional charges against their wishes was unacceptable and amounted to unfair treatment of consumers.

He said the government would not tolerate practices that undermine public trust in Maharashtra's rapidly expanding app-based transport ecosystem.

He added that the Transport Commissioner has been directed to examine the functioning of the concerned companies and take necessary action wherever violations are found.

The latest action is significant because it broadens the government's focus from fare irregularities to passenger harassment and coercive tipping practices. The transport department has already been investigating complaints involving unauthorised fare mechanisms and drivers refusing fares displayed on aggregator platforms.

Earlier this year, Sarnaik ordered a probe into reports from Pune where drivers allegedly demanded payments through unofficial fare-calculation systems rather than accepting app-generated fares.

Dr Shrikant Shinde, who brought the issue to the government's attention, argued that while voluntary tipping is a personal choice, forcing customers to pay additional amounts constitutes a violation of consumer rights.

The controversy has reignited concerns over accountability within the app-based mobility sector. Consumer groups have argued that passengers are increasingly facing ride cancellations, fare disputes and demands for off-app payments, eroding confidence in digital transport services.

Sarnaik had also announced that Maharashtra is preparing a comprehensive aggregator policy aimed at regulating app-based transport services more effectively. The proposed framework is expected to address fare transparency, passenger safety, service standards, grievance redressal mechanisms and accountability of platform operators.

With millions of commuters relying daily on app-based taxis across Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other urban centres, the June 11 directive is likely to be closely watched as a test of the government's commitment to protecting passenger rights and ensuring transparency in Maharashtra's digital mobility sector.