Bengaluru Cab Driver Goes Extra Mile To Return Passenger's Lost Wallet, Wins Hearts Online

Acts of honesty can leave a lasting impression, even in the middle of a busy city. A Bengaluru cab driver has earned appreciation after helping a Passenger recover a lost wallet several days after it was left behind in the vehicle.

The incident came to light when a Reddit user from Bengaluru shared the experience. The user explained that the wallet had been left in a cab and that it was only after reaching home that they realised it had been left behind in the vehicle four days earlier.

The Reddit user called the cab driver after discovering the wallet was missing. According to the post, the driver said the car had gone for a wash but assured the user that he would look for the wallet.

A few hours later, the driver contacted the Reddit user and informed them that he had found the wallet.

The relieved Reddit user described the experience under the title, "Beauty of Bengaluru."

Social Media Reaction

The incident soon became a talking point among social media users, with many reflecting on the everyday acts of honesty shown by people navigating the city's busy streets and traffic.

One user commented, "I remember something similar happened to me the first year I came to Bangalore like 9 years back."

Another user noted, "You got just lucky. It's rare and not common."

"This reminds me of similar thing which happened to my friend who went to Bhopal 15 days back and forgot his wallet in the cab," added a third user.