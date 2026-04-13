Andhra Techie Dies While Visiting California Waterfall With Friends

A techie from Andhra Pradesh, working with a software company in the United States, died in an accident while visiting a waterfall in California with friends, a police official said on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Singireddy Sai Sriharikrishna, was a native of Piridi village in Vizianagaram district.

“The techie died in an accidental incident during a leisure visit to a waterfall in California,” the official told PTI.

The incident has left relatives and villagers in shock, mourning his untimely death.

The man is survived by his parents, Singireddy Srinivasa Rao and Ramadevi.

Upon receiving information, TDP MLA from Bobbili constituency R V S K K Rangarao spoke to Andhra Pradesh NRI Empowerment Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, seeking steps to bring the mortal remains back to India at the earliest.

Efforts are underway to repatriate the body, the official added.

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