8 Pilgrims Killed, 12 Injured In Pick-Up Truck-Tanker Collision In Andhra

Eight people were killed and at least 10-12 others injured after a vehicle carrying pilgrims collided with a tanker in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh early on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place on National Highway 167, around 8-9 kilometres from the Dharmapur toll plaza of Kurnool district, near the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border.

According to police, a small pick-up truck carrying devotees to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Matha in Mantralayam village collided head-on with a truck approaching from the opposite direction. At the time of the accident, 21 people were travelling in the vehicle.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving eight people dead on the spot. The victims include five women, a three-year-old girl and two men. The victims have been identified as pilgrims from Karnataka.

Those injured in the accident were initially shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Yemmiganur Sub-Division DSP Bhargavi said seven injured persons were later moved to Kurnool for better medical care, while four others are undergoing treatment at a hospital. One person is reported to be in stable condition. Further details will be known after investigation, she said.

Police said the truck was travelling from Bidar towards Tumakuru, while the pilgrims' vehicle was heading towards Mantralayam for darshan.

Police personnel rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and carried out rescue operations. The bodies of the victims were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.