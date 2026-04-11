BMW Flattened After Truck Falls On It In Andhra, High Court Lawyer Killed

A truck carrying concrete toppled over a BMW car at Keesara Toll Plaza in Kanchikacharla mandal on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway, completely flattening the luxury vehicle. A senior lawyer died in the accident.

"A BMW car with license plate TS 09 FT 6662 was heading to Hyderabad. Around 4:15-4:20 PM, a concrete mixer tanker lost control near the Keesara Toll Plaza, causing it to fall onto the BMW. B. Srinivas Rao, a prominent High Court Advocate, was travelling in the car. He had participated in the Bar Council elections earlier that day in Amaravati and was heading back. Tragically, Rao passed away in the accident. His body was recovered with the help of JCBs and has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether the tanker was overloaded or if there was any negligence involved," SV Raja Sekhara Babu, the Commissioner of Police, Vijaywada, told NDTV.

Disturbing visuals show the truck toppled sideways over the red BMW, destroying the vehicle.

According to preliminary reports, the tanker, which was carrying ready-mix concrete, lost control while turning because of brake failure. The BMW was crossing the toll gate at the time of the accident. The sheer weight of the vehicle and its load almost instantly flattened the car, leaving it mangled beyond recognition.

Police and the toll plaza staff rushed to the scene and began an intensive rescue operation. Heavy machinery, including a crane and an earthmover, was used to lift the overturned tanker.

Traffic on the highway was partially disrupted because of the accident.