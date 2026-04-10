Andhra Pradesh Inter 2nd Year Result 2026 Soon: Check Previous Years' Dates, Passing Marks

AP Inter 2nd Year Result 2026 Soon: The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), is expected to announce the AP Intermediate Class 12 Results 2026 soon on its official website. The board conducted the Inter 2nd Year exams from February 24 to March 23. Based on previous years' trends, the board is likely to announce the result date and time in advance.

Students will be able to download their marks memos from the official website, bie.ap.gov.in, once released.

AP Inter 2nd Year Result Announcement Dates

Last year, the board announced the Inter 2nd Year results on April 12 for exams conducted from March 3 to March 20, 2025. Students can check the last five years' result announcement dates in the table below.

Year of Examination Result Announcement Date 2025 April 12 2024 April 12 2023 April 26 2022 June 22 2021 July 23

Students will need to enter the necessary login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, in the result login window to check their AP Inter scores 2026.

AP Inter Marks Distribution And Passing Criteria

Students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent to qualify for the AP Intermediate 2nd Year exam. Students must also note that some subjects are divided into theory and practical papers. The subjects with a written examination of 100 marks include English, History, Civics, Economics, Commerce, Sociology, and optional language subjects like Telugu, Tamil, Urdu, Sanskrit, and Kannada. The theory examinations for Mathematics and Geography carry 75 marks, while Science subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Botany, and Zoology carry 60 marks for the theory part.

The board requires an aggregate of 35 per cent to qualify, with 35 per cent in theory and 35 per cent in practical components for subjects that have both.

AP Inter Result 2026: Official Websites

Candidates can use the websites given below to access their AP Inter results. Students can also check their Class 12 marksheets from the NDTV Education Portal to avoid heavy traffic on the board's official websites.

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Last year, the AP Inter 2nd year supplementary exams were conducted from May 12 to 20, while the AP Inter supplementary results were announced on June 7.