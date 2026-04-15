AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026 To Be Out At 10:31 AM, Here's How To Check Your Scores Via NDTV

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Result 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year results 2026 to be released today at 10: 31 will be available for download on NDTV's board exam page. The NDTV result checker allows students to check their scores while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

How To Download Results Via NDTV?

Visit the NDTV board exam page.

Click on "Andhra Pradesh Board Class 11 Exam Results 2026" or "Andhra Pradesh Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".

Enter your centre code and roll number.

Your scores will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save them for future reference.

Direct Link To Check Scores Via NDTV

Students can check the QR Code below to check their scores instantly while avoiding heavy traffic on official websites.

The AP Inter first-year (Class 11) theory examinations were held from February 23 to March 24, 2026, while the second-year exams ran from February 24 to March 23, both in a single shift across the state, from 9 am to 12 pm.